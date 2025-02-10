Emily Wilson joins 1,000-point club

By Sriram Chidambaram

Emily Wilson has knocked down hundreds of layups during her time playing for Webster University’s women’s basketball team. However, her bucket three minutes into the Gorloks’ regular-season matchup against Spalding carried special significance—it pushed her past 1,000 career points, making her the 11th Gorlok to ever reach the milestone.

Grant Gymnasium regulars made sure to applaud louder and longer, while the Gorlok bench erupted briefly. When a timeout stopped play for the first time, Wilson’s teammates swarmed her with pats on the back, followed by an announcement on the PA system to inform the audience of the achievement.

The Gorloks went on to dominate, securing a 70 – 57 victory, with Wilson contributing a stellar 17 points and 16 rebounds.

While Wilson prefers to focus on team success rather than individual accolades, she admitted the numbers were on her mind before tipoff.

“I was definitely amped up,” Wilson said. “… but I didn’t even realize when I hit it because I was so locked into the game.”

Wilson’s scoring feat is even more impressive considering her collegiate journey. She came off the bench in each of her first three seasons, averaging just over 12 minutes per game as a freshman. But through consistent performances, she steadily improved her playing time, often matching or exceeding starter minutes despite her role as the sixth woman.

More than one of Wilson’s teammates described her as a “gym rat,” indicating her rise is no accident.

“She’s always the first person in the gym and the last one to leave,” fellow senior Nysa Gilchrist said. “No one’s in the gym more than her. That’s why she can score 1,000 points.”

Wilson’s relentless drive isn’t limited to the hours she puts in the gym; it’s rooted in her mindset.

“She’s just an extremely competitive person,” junior guard Claire Williams added. “That’s what drove her to keep wanting to get better and keep trying to be the best she could be.”

Head Coach Jordan Olufson also had high praise for Wilson’s impact on the team.

“E Will (as she is known to her teammates and coaches) is super important to us. She can flat-out score, facilitate the ball and demands a lot of attention on the floor,” Olufson said. “Her ability to force defenses to key in on her, move the ball and take over a game is what makes her special.”

Wilson is part of an era of record-breaking Gorloks. Her current teammate, Bethany Lancaster, reached 1,000 points earlier this season and currently ranks fourth all-time with 1,270 points. Wilson’s career also previously overlapped with Addison Beussink (1,409 points, third all-time) and Julie Baudendistel (1,235 points, fifth all-time), cementing this Webster team as one of the most prolific scoring groups in school history.

When asked what personal milestone she hopes to conquer next, Wilson’s answer was simple: she just wants to win.

“My goal has always been the same—to win,” Wilson said. “The personal stuff just comes after. Now that I’ve hit that [1,000 points], I’m locked in on winning no matter what I have to do. Whether I score 30 points or five, it doesn’t matter, I just want to go out with a bang.”

Though she’s focused on the team’s success, Wilson is on the verge of another exclusive club—she is just one rebound away from 500 career boards, a mark only eight Gorloks have ever surpassed.

Coach Olufson reflected on how rewarding it is to see his players realize these historic milestones.

“My heart is full, and I’m so proud of our players when they reach achievements like this,” Olufson said. “These accomplishments come from their dedication every day—polishing their craft. It’s a blessing to watch them achieve both team and individual success.”

As she approaches the final stretch of her senior season, Wilson’s impact on the Gorloks is undeniable. Whether it’s scoring, rebounding or pushing her teammates with tough love, she’s leaving a legacy that will last long after her final game in a Webster uniform.

